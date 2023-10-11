Area news in brief for Oct. 11

CIVIL SERVICE – City of Alliance Civil Service Commission will meet at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the second floor conference room at the City Administration Building, 504 W. Main St. Purpose of the meeting is to grade the NTN entry exam. Masks are required to attend the meeting.

ROCK PAINTING – Salem Public Library and Salem Parks Department plan an event at Waterworth Memorial Park to paint rocks for a rock snake to line the Dog Park and Nature Trail. The free event will be held in tents at the park, next to the trail, from 2 pm. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Participants are welcome to paint a rock to help line the trail. All supplies are provided free, and the event is open to participants of all ages. Registration is requested on the library’s website or by calling 330-332-0042. Use the Sunset Boulevard entrance to the park.

LIBRARY MUSIC – Salem Public Library will play host to the second installment of this year’s slate of musicians, Dave Byers and Jon Volio. The Salem favorites will perform from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Reading Room of Salem Public Library. The performance is free and open to all.

MINORITY BUSINESS SEMINAR – Stark County Minority Business Association and the Minority Business Assistance Center of the Akron region plan a financial management workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, 222 Market Ave. N in Canton. The workshop presented by KeyBank is geared to small and minority business owners. Participants will follow the Money Smart for Small Business modules the FDIC and U.S. Small Business Administration created. To register, visit the shortened link www.bit.ly/CapitalConversations. For inquiries or further information, contact Skyler Parks at 330-458-2082 or skylerp@starkminoritybusiness.org.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

AHS 1956 − Alliance High School Class of 1956 will meet at 9 a.m. Oct. 17 at Don Pancho’s Tex Mex Cafe, 2105 W. State St. in Alliance. All friends and spouses are welcome to attend.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Alliance-area news in brief for Oct. 11