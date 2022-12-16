Area officer arrested on OVI weapons charge in Centerville

An area officer is accused of being drunk behind the wheel but it’s who he says he is during an interaction Wednesday with officers that had Centerville Police even more concerned.

News Center 7′s Haley Kosik investigated this arrest Friday along with footage obtained by News Center 7 showing what happened.

Centerville Police say the guy talking at officers in body camera footage is Patrick Bucci.

Kosik says officers pulled over for suspicion of being drunk behind the wheel.

While it’s hard to understand in the video, police tell us Bucci claims to be a police officer.

“Do you have your badge?” the officer says to Bucci on the camera.

“I have my police ID,” he said.

“You said you had one drink, right?” the officer asks him.

“Just one,” Bucci replies.

So, where does the he work? Here’s the text from the video obtained News Center 7.

“I got a police officer,” the officer said. “He’s got his gun on him. He can’t even talk straight at all. He’s got his gun on him. He’s an off-duty cop.”

Then, one of the officers in the video asked Bucci what agency he works for.

Kosik says you can’t hear what he says in the video but then the officer replies, “North Hampton, where’s that at?”

News Center 7 spent Friday working to get a response from the North Hampton Police Department including four phone calls in the last 24 hours and an email to the department.

Kosik paid them a visit Friday. The department is located at the village officers, which looks more like a house. The screen door was locked and a notice on the door says village offices are by appointment only.

The body camera obtained from News Center 7 shows the officer saying, “This guy, he’s weaving all over the place. I smelled alcohol.”

Bucci is facing preliminary charges of OVI, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and using weapons while intoxicated.

Photo from: Centerville Police



