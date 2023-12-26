Area organizations awarded grants to reduce violence against women

COLUMBUS — The Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) has announced nearly $4 million in federal grants to reduce violence against women in Ohio.

The Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grants assist local governments and non-profit community-based organizations in administering justice for and strengthening services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.

The following organizations in Richland and Marion counties were among the grant recipients:

City of Mansfield/Mansfield Division of Police - Two family violence liaison officer grants: $42,063 and $8,331

The Domestic Violence Shelter Inc. - shelter operations: $35,000

Marion County Commissioners/Prosecutor's Office - Felony prosecution initiative: $34,686

Turning Point - Two violence program grants: $6,079 and $28,920

Marion County Commissioners/Marion County Sheriff's Office - Marion victim assistance program: $53,929

In total, OCJS awarded 135 grants to 97 local agencies in 45 counties.

OCJS administered two competitive grants for the federal fiscal year 2023 VAWA program. One process solicited proposals from victim service providers, law enforcement, prosecutors and courts throughout Ohio. A second process was tailored specifically for community-based, culturally specific victim service applicants that provide culturally relevant and linguistically specific services and resources to culturally specific communities.

VAWA funds also enhance the capacity of local communities to develop and strengthen effective law enforcement and prosecution strategies to combat violent crimes against women and to develop and strengthen victim services in cases involving violent crimes against women.

