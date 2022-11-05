Area organizations awarded grants to support victims of crime

Gov. Mike DeWine awarded grants to victim service providers across Ohio Friday, including some in the Miami Valley.

A total of nearly $3.6 million was awarded to agencies in 51 counties in Ohio to support victims of crime.

“The work of these agencies to support survivors of domestic violence and their families is critical,” DeWine said in a release. “Each organization receiving funding serves as a safe haven for Ohioans in need.”

The following agencies in the Miami Valley were awarded grants:

The grants were awarded through the 2022 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act program.

The purpose of the program, according to a release, is to help organizations create and maintain programs for those impacted by family, domestic or dating violence.