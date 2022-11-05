Area organizations awarded grants to support victims of crime
Gov. Mike DeWine awarded grants to victim service providers across Ohio Friday, including some in the Miami Valley.
A total of nearly $3.6 million was awarded to agencies in 51 counties in Ohio to support victims of crime.
“The work of these agencies to support survivors of domestic violence and their families is critical,” DeWine said in a release. “Each organization receiving funding serves as a safe haven for Ohioans in need.”
The following agencies in the Miami Valley were awarded grants:
Auglaize County Crisis Center – $40,000
Family Violence Prevention Center (Greene County) – $132,246.23 (two grants)
TCN Behavioral Health (Greene County) – $40,000
New Choices Inc. (Shelby County) – $40,000
Our Home Inc. (Mercer County) – $43,929.78
Project Woman of Ohio (Clark County) – $40,000
YWCA Dayton (Montgomery County) – $80,000 (two grants)
YWCA Hamilton (Butler County) – $40,000
The grants were awarded through the 2022 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act program.
The purpose of the program, according to a release, is to help organizations create and maintain programs for those impacted by family, domestic or dating violence.