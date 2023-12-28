Area organizations working to 'fill the gaps,' support aging veterans

Dec. 28—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — People who once endured grueling military training, sacrificed time with friends and family, traveled the world and sometimes fought in combat eventually face the trials of later years.

Those trials can include failing bodies, battles with psychological problems, the complexity of acquiring benefits, and making end-of-life decisions.

The transition can be challenging and emotional — but several local organizations provide assistance.

Veteran Community Initiatives, a nonprofit that helps former service members in a 14-county region that includes Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties, has worked with partners to put together a guidebook and develop a grant-funded, long-term care education initiative that deals with issues that aging veterans face.

"The whole point is to empower people to take control of their lives," said Nikki Deneen, VCI's senior program specialist, who is spearheading the effort. "We're not trying to talk at you. We want to fill the gaps that you're struggling with. The best way that we can do that is go to the veterans and the family members and caregivers themselves, not necessarily them coming to us."

Deneen said that communication is the main barrier.

"We don't want to deal with our own mortality," Deneen said. "We don't want to wake up to the realization that we might lose control of our lives, so a lot of people don't know or don't want to ask."

'Give them the direction'

VCI has worked with Cambria County Veteran Affairs, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 364, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, other organizations and individual veterans to develop the program.

Some direct assistance has already been provided.

Ed Shoemaker, an 83-year-old Air Force veteran from Somerset County, received help in getting medical claims processed through the James E. Van Zandt Veterans Administration Medical Center in Blair County. He now talks with other veterans who are looking for assistance.

"I think it all points to, if I wouldn't have taken the extra step and asked for assistance from VCI to sit down with me and maybe go over the application in a little more detail, or to the extent to where they felt I may get a good response, I don't think I would have ever received any compensation, nor would I have gone any further with the VA," Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker added: "My heart is trying to find others that have some needs and then give them the direction."

Deneen and other VCI representatives will also meet with individual veterans, families or small groups. The guidebooks are expected to be ready for distribution soon.

Veteran Community Initiatives and Penn Highlands are planning an extensive education curriculum for people who assist veterans. The school will provide classes in understanding long-term care, cultural sensitivity, critical thinking, ethical characteristics, aging services, and foundations of addiction counseling.

"Basically, what we always want to do is be able to help anyone out in the community with any type of training they need," said Julie Davis, Penn Highlands' director of workforce education. "So we're hoping once these modules are developed and they're offered, we can offer these on a regular basis as they're needed — either through clientele of VCI or any other human-service organization that would need this type of training, for maybe some new incoming employees and things like that.

"We just hope to keep this type of training sustainable, just not through this grant period, but for other organizations on an as-needed basis as well."

'Tomorrow's a question mark'

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 364 has provided access for years to lawyers, funeral directors and other professionals who can assist veterans, especially regarding end-of-life decisions.

Tom Haberkorn, from the local chapter, said that effort "dovetails" with what VCI is doing.

"We're changing ideas about how to handle these different issues with people," Haberkorn said. "We tell people, 'Yesterday was guaranteed. Today's a possibility. Tomorrow's a question mark.' We're all in our 70s, and we don't all have a whole lot of years left to make these decisions.

"Don't leave your family unaware of what you wanted to have done with your possessions and your life at the end. So many people say, 'My family can take care of it when I'm gone.' Well, that's not fair to the family because that's not fair to everybody. It just opens up a big hole that you can't deal with."

Haberkorn tells veterans to be their "own best advocate" because "you can't expect somebody else to make all your decisions."

"You still feel like you're 40 years old, but when you're 75, things have changed," Haberkorn said. "You've got to prepare for your demise. It's going to happen. There's only one guy who rose from the dead, and none of us are going to be in that position."

'Find other ways to reach people'

There are approximately 10,000 veterans in Cambria County, which had an estimated population of 131,441 as of July 1, 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Cambria County Director of Veteran Affairs Philip Rice has held presentations to educate those veterans about the services available to them, including medical treatments, financial benefits and extended care.

Rice said his office sees about half a dozen veterans per day.

County veterans receive more than $2.2 million per month in benefits paid through claims handled by the office. Almost 2,700 claims have been successfully processed through the Cambria County VA in a little more than a half-decade.

"That's why we exist," Rice said. "You can go home with some satisfaction that you did your job. We leave with that satisfaction every day. Some cases are more complicated than others. That's why I took the job, is so I can help veterans. I was perfectly content being retired, but I thought there was an opportunity where I could help some veterans out, so I thought I'd take on this role so I can do that. It's important to help veterans and the surviving spouses."

But a major obstacle faces many older veterans, especially those who served in the Vietnam War era or earlier, regarding modern technology such as cellphones and the internet.

"Boy, I wish I had the answer to that," Rice said, "and I face it daily because, truly, a vast majority of veterans in Cambria County are 70 and older, and they didn't grow up with the technology. Either they aren't familiar with it; they aren't comfortable with it; 'I've been doing it this way for this many years and I have no desire to change now.' We're a rural area. Some places don't have access to broadband internet. It does make that difficult. We have to find other ways to reach people."

Rice added: "It does really rip me apart inside when somebody needs a simple piece of information, and they make an appointment and come up here and see me — get from wherever they are all the way to the courthouse — and I can resolve it in two or three minutes. They could have gone to their local library and asked the librarian to look it up on Google for them and had the answer weeks before, in minutes."

The Honoring our PACT Act of 2022 is a new subject that Rice frequently discusses during his presentations.

It calls for spending nearly $800 billion to improve health care for veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances during their military time in the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-Sept. 11 eras.

"Our veterans put their lives on the line for our Nation and we have an obligation to support them as they age," U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pa., chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, wrote in an email. "I have fought to support our aging veterans, from helping pass the PACT Act to ensuring that the government resources they rely on are accessible for veterans with disabilities. We will never be able to fully repay our servicemembers and their families for their sacrifices, but we can, and must, take care of them now."

Rice said the act "certainly opens up the door for those folks that were in those places at those times to have better access to VA health care."

The PACT Act added more than 20 new presumptive conditions covered by VA health care for those who were exposed.

It also expanded the amount of veterans presumed to have been exposed to Agent Orange, which could be an important factor for some local Vietnam-era veterans.

The original Agent Orange policy covered any veteran who spent time in the Republic of Vietnam, aboard a U.S. military vessel that operated in Vietnam's inland waterways, or on a vessel that operated within 12 nautical miles seaward from the demarcation line of the waters of Vietnam and Cambodia between Jan. 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975.

The PACT Act added varying time periods for Laos, military bases in Thailand, certain areas of Cambodia, Guam and American Samoa or their territorial waters, or Johnston Atoll.

The county VA can provide information about the new PACT Act guidelines.