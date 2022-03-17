Area police to add additional officers for St. Patrick's Day

Mar. 17—Both the Marysville Police Department and Yuba City Police Department will have additional officers on patrol today for St. Patrick's Day.

The departments said they will be on the lookout for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Yuba City Police Department said additional officers will be out on patrol today from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

"We want everyone to be as safe as possible, especially when they are on the road," Yuba City Police Chief Brian Baker said in a statement.

The Marysville Police Department said during the 2019 St. Patrick's Day holiday period that nearly half of all traffic deaths in the country involved a drunk driver.

"Have a game plan before you celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Designate a sober driver or make other plans to get home safely," the Marysville Police Department said in a statement.

The Yuba City Police Department said that drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for the additional officers for both departments is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.