Area police department asking for help identifying person of interest in theft investigation

The Fairborn Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation.

The police department released photos of the person on social media.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest is asked to contact the Fairborn Police Department at (937)754-3000 or its Tip Line at (937)754-3018.



