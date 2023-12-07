Area police department asking for help identifying theft suspects

An area police department is asking for help identifying theft suspects.

The Kettering Police Department said they are looking to identify suspects wanted for multiple thefts and misuse of credit cards.

Police released photos of the suspects on Facebook.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information that can help police is asked to contact Detective Pedro at (937)296-2460.