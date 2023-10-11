Area police department investigating vehicle break-ins, thefts

An area police department is warning residents of a recent uptick in vehicle break-ins and thefts.

The Clearcreek Township Police Department said there have been several vehicles broken into and three vehicles stolen over the past weekend in multiple neighborhoods.

The suspects are looking for unlocked vehicles to steal anything of value including wallets, purses, credit cards, jewelry, and weapons, the police department said.

Officers have been heavily patrolling the neighborhoods overnight.

Anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious should call 911 immediately.

Anyone who has any video footage is asked to forward it to Detective Barton at kbarton@clearcreektownship.com.

