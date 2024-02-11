Area police department issues warning about recent phone scam

An area police department is warning the public about a recent phone scam.

According to the Beavercreek Police Department, scammers are identifying themselves as Beavercreek Police Officers and demanding payments over the phone.

“The Beavercreek Police Department will never request money, money grams, money orders, gift cards, cashier’s checks, etc. Please do not fall victim to these scams,” the police department said in a social media post.

For more alerts from the police department, you can visit their Facebook page.