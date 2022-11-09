Area police department issues warning about recent phone scam targeting residents

The Beavercreek Police Department has issued a warning after taking a report from a resident who was recently the target of a phone scam.

According to a social media post from police, the scammer called the victim and claimed to be a captain with the Beavercreek Police Department. The caller said the victim needed to send them a large sum of money in order to take care of a warrant.

“Our police department will never request money, money grams, money orders, gift cards, cashier’s checks, etc. Please do not fall victim to these scams,” the police department said.

To report a possible scam, you can contact the Beavercreek Police Department by calling (937) 426-1225.