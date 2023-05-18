Area police department seeing uptick in thefts from vehicles; photo of suspects released

The Fairborn Police Department is warning residents of a recent uptick in thefts from vehicles.

“The community has seen a significant increase of theft from vehicles to include theft of motor vehicles over the last few days,” the police department said in a social media post. “We would like to encourage everyone to lock their doors and remove any valuable property from the vehicle when left unattended.”

>> Deputies asking for help identifying Washington Twp. armed robbery suspects; Do you recognize them?

The police department released a photo of suspects they say are involved in the most recent reported incident.

Anyone with information on the suspects involved is asked to call the police department’s dispatch center at (937) 754-3000 or leave a message on their Tip Line at (937) 754-3018.

🚨🚨 PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUCEMENT 🚨🚨 The Fairborn Police Department is asking for your help. The community has seen a... Posted by Fairborn Police Department on Thursday, May 18, 2023



