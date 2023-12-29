Area police investigating use of force during arrest of college student; Officer placed on leave

An area police force is investigating an officer’s use of force after a video of an arrest appeared on social media.

The Oxford Division of Police opened the investigation after a TikTok video showed Officer Mathew Blauvelt striking 20-year-old Miami University student Devin Johnson in the face during an arrest, according to our media partners in Cincinnati, WCPO-9 TV.

Blauvelt has since been placed on administrative leave as the investigation is ongoing.

On Nov. 18, Oxford police responded to calls for assistance at Brick Street Bar around 1:30 a.m.

According to a statement from the division, Johnson entered the bar through an exit and pushed past a female staff member. He was then confronted by the bar manager.

The bar manager said he sustained injuries after Johnson allegedly assaulted him.

Johnson reportedly refused to leave the bar and once they got him outside, an altercation occurred, the statement reads.

One officer arrived on scene and observed Johnson resisting the bar staff’s efforts to restrain him. The officer had to call for backup to complete the arrest.

The division is investigating the use of force during this arrest to see if it was reasonable within their policy, according to the statement.

The department originally reviewed the November arrest but said they didn’t have the camera angle seen on social media.

WCPO reported that the original video was posted by a relative of Johnson but has since been taken down. The video was captured on the bar’s security cameras, but the person who allegedly posted the original footage did not have permission to do so.

“We understand that this video is troubling for many to watch and has caused concern in our community,” the statement read.

After he was arrested, Johnson was taken to the Oxford police station without issue.

Johnson was issued a court summons for assault, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, and underage intoxication. He is scheduled to be in court on Jan. 25.

Our media partners reached out to Johnson’s lawyer and are awaiting a response.

“We ask the public to allow the review processes to be completed and not spread misinformation on social media,” the statement read.

Miami University has also issued a statement, saying the university has been in touch with Johnson and his representative “to offer support.”

In a statement, the Fraternal Order of Police, Hamilton Lodge said they stand with Blauvelt and the other officers that responded to the scene.

“The actions of the suspect required the officers to use the type of force that was used,” the FOP statement read.