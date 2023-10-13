Area police step up patrols near Jewish communities

Oct. 13—Area police are stepping up patrols near Jewish communities in response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said his office is increasing patrol presence in the area. "I have additionally reached out to the Rabbis associated with my office to offer support and resources accordingly," he said. He works with Rabbi Simcha Bernath and Rabbi Joel Gold, and with Moses Freilich, who is the representative from Fleischmanns.

The State Police has also "stepped up patrols, conducted outreach, and remains vigilant in monitoring vulnerable locations which include places of religious celebration," Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska said in an email. "We are also monitoring social media and chat sites, and we continue to collaborate with all our Law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of all our community members."

On Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the State Police are also working with local law enforcement and other security partners to track threats posted on social media and to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers. Utilizing new resources secured by Hochul in this year's budget, the New York State Intelligence Center has been closely monitoring content on social media and other online channels. While there are no credible threats at this time, online monitoring has shown increased chatter from Neo-Nazis, white supremacists and pro-Hamas extremists.

On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro (NY-19), sent a letter to local sheriff's offices across his district asking them to remain vigilant and address any potential unlawful activities targeting Jewish centers, synagogues, and the Jewish community after Khaled Meshaa, the former chief of the terrorist organization Hamas, called for global protests and for other countries to join the war against Israel.

"Given the newly declared war, it's important that communities across Upstate New York and the country be vigilant against potentially unlawful activity targeting the Jewish community," he wrote. "Earlier this week, the former leader of Hamas called on Muslims across the world to stage global demonstrations in support of Palestine. Any call to action from the former head of a terrorist organization is not to be taken lightly. Therefore, I urge the utmost of vigilance for the foreseeable future as the potential for violence against the Jewish community is concerningly high. This is especially important in my district where I am proud to represent an abundant Jewish community."

In addition to patrolling the Jewish communities in Delaware County, DuMond said his office works with the Muslim communities of Osmanli Dergahi in Sidney Center and Islamberg in Hancock, which has seen threats from outside people and organizations.

In May 2015, Roger Rankin Doggart, of Tennessee, pleaded guilty to federal charges of one count of interstate communication of threats for plotting to destroy the Muslim hamlet of Islamberg. Later that year, the FBI warned anti-Muslim activist Jon Ritzheimer may have been headed to Hancock. In 2016, the group American Bikers United Against Jihad planned a rally in Islamberg. During the rally, supporters of Islamberg outnumbered protesters.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.