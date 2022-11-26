Area police suspect Arkansas couple of big shoplifting spree

Nov. 26—MANISTEE — A couple from Arkansas was arrested in the midst of a Northern Michigan shoplifting spree, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers said they obtained a warrant and conducted a search Monday at a house on First Avenue in downtown Manistee, based on allegations that the young couple had various stolen items in their possession.

Various items turned out to be a bit more.

"Hundreds of items of stolen property were seized," Lt. Derrick Carroll said in a statement.

Police said they believe these items were removed from various storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington.

A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, residents of Arkansas, had arrived in Northern Michigan in a vehicle that had been stolen in Arkansas earlier this month, according to the report.

They were arrested and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail on suspicion of retail fraud in a case that's being handled out of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, state police said.

Capt. Chris Clark of the sheriff's office said the couple faces first-degree retail fraud charges after allegedly stealing clothing, shoes and tools from a business in Blair Township on Nov. 14.

The Blair Township Community deputy in charge of this case connected the alleged shoplifting in Blair Township to a similar incident in Manistee, according to Clark.

After realizing the circumstances in each case led to the same couple, Clark said, the deputy called the Manistee Police Department and state police to relay the information that eventually resulted in their arrests.

Police did not disclose the names of the suspects, citing the ongoing investigation.

The sheriff's office, Cadillac City Police Department, Manistee City Police Department, Manistee County Sheriff's Office and state police troopers from their Cadillac and Hart posts all are assisting in investigation.