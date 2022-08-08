Area postal employee arrested following theft investigation in Preble County

An area postal employee was arrested following a months-long theft investigation in Preble County.

Deputies began an investigation in late May of 2022 after receiving complaints that mail was possibly being opened and money/gift cards being removed before it was delivered to homes in the Eldorado area, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators contacted the United States Postal Inspector’s Office, and they assisted in the investigation, where an employee, Austin C. Stutsman, age 21 of Greenville, was identified as a suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators interviewed Stutsman last week, and he cooperated and admitted to opening mail since he began working at the Eldorado Post Office in December of 2021, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says Stutsman would open mail that appeared to contain greeting cards in search of cash or food gift cards.

Stutsman admitted to finding and taking both on several occasions since December.

Investigators also found that Stutsman was issuing money orders from the Post Office while he was working, and then cashing them for his own personal use, the sheriff’s office said. On one occasion, he issued a money order in a friend’s name.

Investigators believe that several hundred dollars in cash and food gift cards were taken and more than $2,000 in money orders were issued to him, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested Stutsman and he was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with the following:

Identity Fraud, a 5th Degree Felony

Theft, a 5th Degree Felony

Stutsman remains in the Preble County Jail, pending his court appearance.















