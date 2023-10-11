Area rescue owner criminally charged after 30 dogs found dead in freezers, 90 seized from facility

The owner of a Butler County dog rescue that was previously arrested after 90 living and at least 30 deceased dogs were found on her properties is now facing criminal charges.

Ronda Murphy, 60, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury Wednesday on 23 counts of cruelty to a companion animal, according to Butler County Common Pleas Court records. 16 counts were felonies and 7 were misdemeanors.

>> PHOTOS: 90 dogs taken from ‘unlivable’ conditions at Butler County rescue

Murphy was initially arrested on one felony count of cruelty to a companion animal and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a companion animal in August.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

She’s scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 24, according to court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into “Helping Hands for Furry Paws” in Madison Township in July and found that both adult dogs and puppies were being housed in various structures on two separate properties.

When deputies and investigators searched the structures, the dogs were found in “the most horrible conditions they have ever seen,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The remains of at least 30 dogs were found in five different refrigerators and freezers on the properties, some of which were not working.

Investigators said that one of the garages on the properties had over 25 dog cages, some of which had numerous dogs in them with urine and fecal matter and without food and water. The garage had no ventilation or air conditioning, and temperatures were around 89 degrees.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deputies: 30 dogs found dead in freezers, 90 dogs seized from Butler Co. rescue

Eleven adult dogs were found in the main house with “unlivable” conditions.

“The odor was strong enough to burn their eyes and take away their breath. Conditions were so horrendous that Deputy Dog Wardens had to leave the structure numerous times to catch their breath,” the sheriff’s office said.

All dogs that were removed from the properties were taken to Animal Friends Humane Society of Butler County for treatment.