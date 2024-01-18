Area residents say they are coping with the frigid weather

Jan. 18—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD — Winter brings with it the opportunities to go sleigh riding or build snowmen, but it also brings bitter cold, power outages and icy roads that make many dislike the season.

Most people paying a visit Wednesday to the Mercer Mall were not enthusiastic about the recent winter weather.

"Freezing," Tina Alexander of Welch replied when asked how she was dealing with the weather. "We're really not crazy about this cold. We're dealing with it, but we still love God's work no matter what."

Alexander's friend Leeann Smith of War said that her dog loves the snow. She was coping with it.

"I'm doing all right with it," she said. "I try to keep inside as much as possible."

Some people were recalling their weather-related mishaps. Law enforcement agencies and 911 centers reported earlier this week that there were no significant wrecks around Martin Luther King Jr. Day beyond fender benders and vehicles going into ditches, but the people caught in them found it annoying.

"It's cold and I ended up in a ditch at Herndon Mountain," Madison Menefee of Bluefield, Va. recalled.

Jacob Stephens of North Tazewell, Va. remembered leaving work early Monday, but getting stuck and having to walk home.

Scattered power outages were reported during the last storm.

Edna Rickman of the Bluewell area said that she and her husband were all right until their power went off last Friday and stayed off for about 32 hours.

Not everybody had problems with the snow. People who are not used to dramatic changes in the seasons liked the winter weather.

"We enjoyed it because we moved here from Florida," said Carmen Belcher of Abbs Valley, Va.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

