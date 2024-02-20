Area residents could hear sonic booms today

Feb. 20—SWANTON — Allen County residents could hear sonic booms today as the 180th Fighter Wing of the Toledo Air National Guard conducts a pair of functional check flights. Flights are scheduled between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and again between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

According to a spokesman for the 180th Fighter Wing, a functional check flight is conducted following heavy maintenance on the aircraft, putting the aircraft through strenuous testing and maneuvers to ensure all systems of the aircraft function properly.

While the actual flight will be conducted in, or around the Ottawa, Findlay and Lima areas, residents across Northwest Ohio may hear a sonic boom once supersonic speeds are reached.