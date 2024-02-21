Area residents could hear sonic booms again today

Feb. 21—SWANTON — Allen County residents could hear sonic booms again today as the 180th Fighter Wing of the Toledo Air National Guard conducts a pair of functional check flights. Flights are scheduled between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and again between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Similar flights were over the area Tuesday.

According to a spokesman for the 180th Fighter Wing, a functional check flight is conducted following heavy maintenance on the aircraft, putting the aircraft through strenuous testing and maneuvers to ensure all systems of the aircraft function properly.

While the actual flight will be conducted in, or around the Ottawa, Findlay and Lima areas, residents across Northwest Ohio may hear a sonic boom once supersonic speeds are reached.