Area school closures, delays for Tuesday, Feb. 13

Feb. 13—The following area school districts have announced schedule changes for Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, due to expected inclement weather:

—Allegany County Public Schools are closed. Synchronous learning will take place for students via the Schoology platform with login hours at 8:30 a.m. for elementary and 8 a.m. for middle and high school students.

—Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy County Schools are closed.

—Grant County Schools operating on a two-hour delay.

—Garrett County Public Schools will conduct a synchronous virtual learning day (with live instruction). Schools will be closed for in-person learning. The monthly board meeting planned Tuesday at the Dennett Road Educational Complex will occur as scheduled.

—Frostburg State University will have a delayed opening from the beginning of the day shift until 11 a.m. Classes and activities will resume and all non-essential personnel should report to work at that time. Essential personnel should report to work as scheduled. A status update will be made at 9 a.m.

—Allegany College of Maryland will open at 11 a.m.