Area school district mourning loss of high school Spanish teacher

The Middletown City School District is mourning the loss of one of its teachers.

The district announced in a social media post on Monday evening that Ellen Birchwell, a Spanish teacher at Middletown High School, has passed away.

>> 2 killed, including 8-year-old Ohio boy, in New Year’s Eve crash in Florida

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you about a recent loss to our Middie family,” the post said.

Birchwell first began working for the district in the 2022-2023 school year, the post said.

The district said grief counselors will be available when students and staff return to school on Wednesday.

It is with deep sadness that we inform you about a recent loss to our Middie family. On Monday morning, Ellen Birchwell,... Posted by Middletown City Schools on Monday, January 1, 2024



