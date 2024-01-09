Area schools cancel classes due to weather
Jan. 9—Due to the system currently going through the area, three area schools have cancelled classes for the day.
Those schools include Lyle Public Schools, LeRoy-Ostrander Public Schools, Southland Public Schools and Grand Meadow Public Schools.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, roads throughout the southern Minnesota are either partially or totally covered with snow, and roads could become worse once the winds begin picking up later today.