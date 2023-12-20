Area sheriff’s department to have extra patrols through end of 2023

An area sheriff’s department will have extra deputies on patrol through the end of the year.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office announced that additional deputies are now out on traffic enforcement during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Sheriff Dave Duchak announced.

They will be focusing on targeting roadways where there are both many crashes and high rates of O.V.I. arrests.

Deputies will be strictly enforcing all of Ohio’s traffic laws with the goal to remove alcohol and drug impaired drivers from county roadways, according to Duchak.

The sheriff’s office says they hope to curb the number of crashes with the deployment of extra deputies throughout the holiday season.

They are asking anyone to have a designated driver if they choose to drink this holiday season.