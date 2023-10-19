Area sheriff’s office asking for help identifying suspect in theft from pizza restaurant

An area sheriff’s office is asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a theft that occurred at Old Scratch Pizza located at 440 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, money was taken from the tip jar located next to the cash register at the business.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Det. Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765.

