Area sheriff’s office issues phone scam warning; What you need to know

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about phone call scams circulating throughout the community.

According to the sheriff’s office, there are phone calls being made to residents where the caller presents himself as a “Kenny” claiming to be from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and utilizes the phone number “937-699-7131.”

The caller tells the resident that the have failed to appear in court or that there was a legal matter that they needed to discuss.

They are then asked to provide a substantial payment or else they would have a warrant out for their arrest.

The caller then requests that the payment be made through PayPal, Apple Pay, a money order, or by another method of payment or else they would be arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

“These scammers can be very convincing and while in hindsight it may be easy to blame the victims, please keep in mind that these ruthless scammers are very successful at targeting people from all walks of life and age groups,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents it will never call and threaten arrests for unpaid fines, warrants, missed court dates, etc.

Anyone who receives calls such as these should hang up and report it to their local police department.