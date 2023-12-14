Area sheriff’s office issues warning about items being stolen from vehicles

An area sheriff’s office has issued a warning about thieves stealing items from vehicles.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media that they have received reports of thefts from vehicles.

They added that they have received reports of thefts in Beavercreek Township, specifically in the Hunter’s Pointe area, in a post on its Facebook page.

“Thieves look for easy targets!” the department said.

They are suggesting ways for people to make it difficult for thieves. They include:

Lock their vehicles.

Do not leave keys in your car.

Do not leave valuables in the car. This includes purses, wallets, bookbags, laptops, and especially weapons.

The department also says it is a good idea to park in a well-lit area and that if drivers have any surveillance cameras in their cars, make sure they are working.