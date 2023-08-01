Area sheriff’s office issues warning about recent scam targeting residents

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a recent scam.

According to the sheriff’s office, it has received several complaints regarding someone claiming to be an employee of the sheriff’s office. They then request payment to satisfy an outstanding warrant, unpaid fines, etc.

“This is a SCAM ALERT to help protect citizens from criminals seeking to defraud them,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will never call the public to arrange payment to resolve criminal or court related matters in lieu of arrest. Please do not release any of your personal or financial information to someone over the phone.”

Anyone who has been a victim of this type of crime or has information is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1280, or e-mail crimetips@wcsooh.org.