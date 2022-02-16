Area sheriffs don't plan to make phone service free in jails

Feb. 16—CHIPPEWA FALLS — While the Milwaukee County Board is considering reducing or eliminating fees that inmates pay to use phone services, area leaders say don't expect any changes in local jails.

The supervisors on the Milwaukee County Board have sponsored a resolution that would provide phone and video service to inmates at no cost. The measure passed unanimously Feb. 3. However, that county generates $5.1 million annually from phone service fees, and the measure hasn't moved forward at this time.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said his jail generated nearly $40,000 in revenue from the jail phone service last year, while Eau Claire County Jail Captain Dave Riewestahl said they received $57,000 in 2021. Both jails use a company called Securus Technologies, which provides phones and tablets in the jail for inmates to use. Inmates are charged not only for phone calls, but emails sent.

"There's revenue generated from the phone service and phone cards," Kowalczyk said. "That fee has been relatively the same the last couple of years."

Kowalczyk rejected the idea of making the service free.

"It is revenue. There is a cost for the phones," Kowalczyk said. "I'd like for it to remain the same, as-is. Jails are extremely expensive to operate. Every revenue we generate helps out."

Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz said the idea of eliminating the phone costs has never come up before.

"If it's not paid this way, it would have to come from the levy, and we don't have room in the levy," Scholz said. "I don't know where else it would come from."

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said there have been numerous calls over the years to eliminate the fee.

"The county is trying to maintain a facility," Cramer said. "We are trying to give them access to phone and email, but it is monitored by the jail staff. We even supply the cell block with an iPad. But it's all paid for by (Securus), the company that does the service."

Cramer noted that they do give inmates important health items, like soap and toothpaste.

"We're feeding them. We're giving them healthcare. That's all on taxpayer money," Cramer said.

Riewestahl said the Eau Claire County Jail signed another five-year contract with Securus in 2019. In the new jail, visitors see inmates on video screens, not face-to-face through a glass barrier.

Riewestahl said the service they provide is ideal because inmates can make phone or face-time calls to family anywhere, not just in the building.

"It's good for us, because it also allows them to do video visits from home," Riewestahl said. "Kids can still see dad or mom, or an elderly person who can't travel, can see them."

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee County Board is set to receive another report on waiving jail phone fees in July.