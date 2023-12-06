Area sports ref's survivors call for more time to step forward in CSC cases

LANSING — After referee Gerald Sutter was arrested and charged with child sex crimes in 2022, prosecutors set up a tip line, believing more victims would come forward.

Shawn Sutherlin, 41, said he struggled to make the call to the tip line and when he reported his abuse story, prosecutors told him that he was too old. If he'd come forward when he was 28 or younger, Sutherlin's testimony could have been used in criminal or civil cases.

Cory Rens, 49, said he, too, was assaulted and manipulated by Sutter, a longtime area sports referee sentenced in September to potentially decades in prison on criminal sexual conduct charges, and he wasn't able to get authorities to listen to him when the abuse happened.

"Myself, and Shawn as well, and I can’t tell you how many others, we were all swept under the rug," Rens said. "We didn't have a voice."

Rens and Sutherlin spoke Wednesday at a news conference in support of a package of bills aimed at extending Michigan's statute of limitations so victims of serial sexual abusers have a longer time frame to report crimes and seek civil action.

Rens and Sutherlin said the changes may not apply to them but they wanted to give others a chance.

Michigan law has a statute of limitations for such cases. People assaulted as minors have until their 28th birthday to make a civil claim.

The state needs to change the laws to give people like Sutherlin a chance to seek justice, said Rep. Julie Brixie, D-Meridian Township, at the news conference.

Brixie is pushing a package of bills to extend the state's statute of limitations until age 52.

"Childhood survivors don't report what happens to them for decades or years and often never at all," she said. "The average age a childhood survivor sexual assault comes forward to report that abuse is at 52 years old. But our current statute of limitations expires at age 28 and that statute of limitations was just changed in 2018. It's one of the lowest in the country."

By the time a childhood survivor is ready to share what happened to them they are likely to have missed their chance to pursue justice by a few decades, Brixie said.

She said serial sexual predators can run out the clock and know how to manipulate the laws, as well as vulnerable children. So changing the laws to give victims more time could not only help to stop the predators but lead to substantial change to organizations where people can come into regular contact with minors.

The bill package has stalled in the legislature. It was not finished by the Democratic-majority legislature this year prior to ending for the year.

"I honestly don’t know the problem and I don’t know the people (holding it up)," Brixie said. "I’m super optimistic that when we get back in January, we’ll work the kinks out of it and get people on board."

The bill package (including HB 5962) also would extend the time for civil lawsuits connected to criminal cases from three years to seven years and would allow a two-year "look-back" period for those who missed the chance to file claims previously.

Sutherlin said he wanted to help others, who may be victims today or in the near future.

"Silence didn’t do me any favors," he said. "People need to be heard. People need to be held accountable. They can’t be today because time is now on the side of the predator. The laws are such a wall now that I have to plead and beg with someone to do something about it."

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Area sports ref's survivors call for more time to step forward in CSC cases