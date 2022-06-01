Area student arrested after social media post with guns

May 31—With officials around the country on high alert after the most recent school mass shooting that occurred last week in Texas, an area teen was arrested Tuesday after a post on social media that seemed to be directed at the upcoming Wheatland Union High School graduation ceremony.

According to a social media post obtained by the Appeal, the teen released a short video with the words, "Y'all ready for graduation WUHS !!!," over video that showed a Wheatland Union High School 2022 stole next to what appears to be two rifles — with one that looks similar to an AR-15 used in the tragedy that left 19 students and two teachers dead following a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.

The student, who was described as a 17-year-old Olivehurst resident by the Wheatland Police Department, attended AeroSTEM Academy, according to sources who wished to remain anonymous. The student described himself in a social media profile as a "Gun Enthusiast" and "SUHS Competitive Shotgun Shooter."

In a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday, the Wheatland Police Department confirmed that the student did not attend Wheatland Union High School.

"In collaboration with the Yuba County District Attorney's Office and the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, we served a search warrant at the juvenile's residence," the Wheatland Police Department said on Facebook. "This afternoon, with the assistance of the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, we arrested the juvenile without incident, and booked them into Yuba County Juvenile Hall on felony criminal threats charge, 422 PC."

Wheatland Union High School Superintendent Nicole Newman also confirmed that the 17-year-old Olivehurst resident was not a student at the high school. She told the Appeal on Tuesday that the student attended Wheatland for about three months in 2018.

Newman said she found out about the incident early Sunday evening. She said due to the seriousness of the post and current climate regarding gun violence at schools, Newman did increase security on campus on Tuesday.

"Today we had more security on staff, but I didn't alert staff about specifics other than the police, to make sure all the steps were taken correctly," Newman said. "The police followed up to make sure he was in school. They had a pulse on him, they knew where he was."

Newman also confirmed that there will be increased security at Wheatland Union High School's graduation ceremony on Friday morning "just to be on the safe side."

Because the social media post was circulating among the community, Newman released a statement on Tuesday to parents about the incident.

"Over the weekend, the Wheatland Police Department contacted me about a social media post threatening our upcoming graduation ceremony. We are all thinking about the recent horrific event in Uvalde, Texas, last week. We can never be too careful with threats of this nature. The safety of our students is our greatest priority," Newman said in her statement. "As we do with all threats of this kind, we are taking all appropriate steps to ensure the safety of our students, staff, families, and the greater community. Since being contacted by the Wheatland Police Department over the weekend, I have been in constant communication with the WPD, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, and Yuba County District Attorney's Office. At around 3:00 pm today, a 17-year-old Olivehurst resident that did not attend Wheatland Union High School was booked into juvenile hall for felony criminal threats."