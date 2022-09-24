Area student arrested at Thomas E. Mathews

Sep. 24—A 16-year-old student was arrested Thursday at Thomas E. Mathews Community School in Marysville after an off-campus incident, officials said.

According to police records, 16-year-old Ezeakel Johnny Brown of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Thomas E. Mathews Community School, located at 1127 E St. in Marysville.

Records show that Brown was arrested on "suspicion of unlawful use of tear gas." He was later booked into Yuba County Jail, according to law enforcement officials.

Thomas E. Mathews Community School is a Yuba County Office of Education "Court & Community School" that serves students in grades 7-12.

"The primary goal of the school is to help students succeed academically and successfully return to public school," the Yuba County Office of Education website states. "Focusing on creating a stimulating learning atmosphere while remediating credit deficiencies and mitigating existing learning problems is paramount."

Yuba County Office of Education Community Engagement & Emergency Response Administrator Amy Nore said the incident Brown was arrested for happened off campus. Nore said the alleged incident happened on Wednesday night, but Brown was arrested the following day on the Thomas E. Mathews Community School campus.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office did not respond for comment as of press time on Friday.