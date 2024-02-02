Area students make college fall semester dean's list
Feb. 2—Montana colleges have announced their honor roll students for the 2023 fall semester. The following is a list of area students from Montana State University, University of Montana, Flathead Valley Community College and Montana Western.
Montana State University
There are two MSU honor roll lists: the President's List and the Dean's List. To be eligible for the lists, students must be enrolled in at least 12 college-level credits. This honor roll list was current as of Jan. 11 and includes all registration corrections or grade changes processed to that date.
Students with a 4.0 GPA for the semester were named to the President's List. An asterisk follows their names below. The Dean's List includes the students earning GPAs of 3.5 or above for the semester.
Students named to MSU's President's or Dean's lists, ordered according to their hometowns, follow. Montana students are listed first, followed by students with out-of-state hometowns listed alphabetically by state, then hometown. Finally, international students are listed by home country and hometown.
Eureka
Johnathon Garcia, Jaxon Gideon, Katie Komac—, Alexander Lowe—
Libby
Samantha Bradeen—, Trevor Collins, Cylis Goddard, Lucky Martin, Ruby Martin, Zane Nordwick, Isaac ORourke, Keilen Rausch—, Trey Thompson, Sally Weber—
Rexford
Sarah Hepner—
University of Montana
At the University of Montana, more than 2,800 undergraduate students made the fall semester 2023 Dean's List or President's 4.0 List.
To qualify, students must be undergraduates, earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and receive grades of A or B in at least nine credits. Students who receive a grade of C+ or less or no credit (NC/NCR) in a course are not eligible.
The students on the linked lists below made UM's fall semester 2023 Dean's List or the President's 4.0 List. Double asterisks after a name indicate the student earned a 4.0 GPA. A single asterisk indicates a GPA greater than 3.5 but less than 4.0. This information is grouped by hometowns or alphabetically by first name.
Eureka
Sarah Comstock—
LaDonna Holt—
Chet McCully—
Madeline Richards-Schlarman—
Michael Shea—
Fortine
Josey Smith—
Libby
Lucas Foreman—
Sheyla Gallagher—
Austin Peden—
Shelby Smith—
Cy Stevenson—
Jayden Winslow—
Rexford
Lillian Hollibaugh—
Christopher Rogers—
Troy
Johnathan Fossen—
Montana Western
DILLON — The University of Montana Western named 574 students to the 2023 fall semester Dean's List.
To achieve this honor, students must be enrolled full-time or for 12 semester credits and carry a minimum 3.33 grade point average. An asterisk after a name indicates a student received Dean's List high honors
Libby
Billie Jo Moeller—
Cael Schwindt—
Troy
Jessika Jones
Flathead Valley Community College
Flathead Valley Community College officials have announced the names of students who made the Dean's List for the Fall 2023 semester.
The following students are listed in alphabetical order by their home communities and completed at least 12 credits last semester in courses numbered 100 or above and earned a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.5:
Eureka
Jacqueline Cross
Blake Lancaster
Stella Schreiner
Nadean Smith
Alyssa Utter
Libby
Luke Dahm
Samantha Kumle
Jerica O'Neil
Edye Prather
Heather Stamps
Aspen Swartzenberger
Rexford
Cooper Fornall
Trego
Anthony Meiklejohn
Trent Truman
Troy
Hailey Hoban
Andrew Mercill
Christina Wilson