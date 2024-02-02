Area students make college fall semester dean's list

Feb. 2—Montana colleges have announced their honor roll students for the 2023 fall semester. The following is a list of area students from Montana State University, University of Montana, Flathead Valley Community College and Montana Western.

Montana State University

There are two MSU honor roll lists: the President's List and the Dean's List. To be eligible for the lists, students must be enrolled in at least 12 college-level credits. This honor roll list was current as of Jan. 11 and includes all registration corrections or grade changes processed to that date.

Students with a 4.0 GPA for the semester were named to the President's List. An asterisk follows their names below. The Dean's List includes the students earning GPAs of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Students named to MSU's President's or Dean's lists, ordered according to their hometowns, follow. Montana students are listed first, followed by students with out-of-state hometowns listed alphabetically by state, then hometown. Finally, international students are listed by home country and hometown.

Eureka

Johnathon Garcia, Jaxon Gideon, Katie Komac—, Alexander Lowe—

Libby

Samantha Bradeen—, Trevor Collins, Cylis Goddard, Lucky Martin, Ruby Martin, Zane Nordwick, Isaac ORourke, Keilen Rausch—, Trey Thompson, Sally Weber—

Rexford

Sarah Hepner—

University of Montana

At the University of Montana, more than 2,800 undergraduate students made the fall semester 2023 Dean's List or President's 4.0 List.

To qualify, students must be undergraduates, earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and receive grades of A or B in at least nine credits. Students who receive a grade of C+ or less or no credit (NC/NCR) in a course are not eligible.

The students on the linked lists below made UM's fall semester 2023 Dean's List or the President's 4.0 List. Double asterisks after a name indicate the student earned a 4.0 GPA. A single asterisk indicates a GPA greater than 3.5 but less than 4.0. This information is grouped by hometowns or alphabetically by first name.

Eureka

Sarah Comstock—

LaDonna Holt—

Chet McCully—

Madeline Richards-Schlarman—

Michael Shea—

Fortine

Josey Smith—

Libby

Lucas Foreman—

Sheyla Gallagher—

Austin Peden—

Shelby Smith—

Cy Stevenson—

Jayden Winslow—

Rexford

Lillian Hollibaugh—

Christopher Rogers—

Troy

Johnathan Fossen—

Montana Western

DILLON — The University of Montana Western named 574 students to the 2023 fall semester Dean's List.

To achieve this honor, students must be enrolled full-time or for 12 semester credits and carry a minimum 3.33 grade point average. An asterisk after a name indicates a student received Dean's List high honors

Libby

Billie Jo Moeller—

Cael Schwindt—

Troy

Jessika Jones

Flathead Valley Community College

Flathead Valley Community College officials have announced the names of students who made the Dean's List for the Fall 2023 semester.

The following students are listed in alphabetical order by their home communities and completed at least 12 credits last semester in courses numbered 100 or above and earned a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.5:

Eureka

Jacqueline Cross

Blake Lancaster

Stella Schreiner

Nadean Smith

Alyssa Utter

Libby

Luke Dahm

Samantha Kumle

Jerica O'Neil

Edye Prather

Heather Stamps

Aspen Swartzenberger

Rexford

Cooper Fornall

Trego

Anthony Meiklejohn

Trent Truman

Troy

Hailey Hoban

Andrew Mercill

Christina Wilson