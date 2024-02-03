Area students take part in building plane

Feb. 2—Students at CORE Charter School and other area high schools are in the midst of building a fully functional aircraft.

Established in 2016, the Teen Airplane Build program was created to give students the opportunity to explore mechanical engineering and aeronautic pathways. The Northern California Aerospace Initiative and Tango Flight are sponsors of the program in partnership with CORE's AeroSTEM Academy and the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools.

The Aerospace Initiative was founded to explore avenues for addressing an impending U.S. pilot shortage and the accompanying regional labor shortage of qualified flight instructors at Northern California flight schools.

The program has existed for several years now, but students are currently working on a second plane build. The first plane, which took flight in 2019, took three years to complete, according to Judi Lane, a mentor for the Teen Airplane Build program.

Students are currently building a Van's RV12 aircraft, a two-seat single engine build, that the program purchased for approximately $80,000. They started piecing their plane together in September 2023, but program mentor Jeff Ebey believes that they'll complete their aircraft by this summer due to having more students participating.

Mentors try to organize a build timeline each week, but there is no set deadline for construction.

As of Thursday evening, students had already completed frames for the wings and parts of the fuselage. RV12s are often sold as a kit build, meaning students have access to all necessary parts for the plane and instructions. Several mentors involved in the Airplane Build are experienced pilots or aircraft builders who guide students in how to properly assemble the plane.

"It's a lot like building a model plane. It's very beginner friendly," Ebey said. "A person could build these kinds of planes in their garage, and they're incredibly fun to fly."

Once the plane is complete, students will be able to fly it alongside one of the program mentors until it's sold to a private buyer, and proceeds are funneled back into the program, Lane said. Students are building their plane in sections at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City, but will transfer finished pieces to the Sutter County Airport for final assembly at a later date.

Dave Lane, a career technical education teacher at CORE Charter, starts each build session with a briefing on student objectives. During Thursday's meeting, students were primarily focused on assembling access panels and nut plates for the plane.

Many of the students involved in the Airplane Build program have a demonstrated interest in aviation or mechanical engineering, but don't need any prior build experience to participate, Lane said. Approximately 22 students applied for the program in 2023, and 11 were accepted after a formal interview process.

"We mainly look for self-starters and kids who are mechanically inclined," Lane said.

Vanessa Zemko, a sophomore at CORE Charter School, developed an interest in aviation through drones. Her sister also participated in aircraft builds and encouraged her to learn more about drones as a new aspect of aeronautics.

"Drones a growing part of the industry, so I thought, 'If drones are only a small part of this, what else does the aviation industry have in store for us?'" Zemko said.

Prabhleen Kour, a junior at River Valley High School, heard about the Teen Airplane Build program through her school counselor. She said that this program furthered her interest in engineering and mechanics.

"I wanted to take every engineering opportunity I could get. I love building things, and this definitely got me interested in aviation and aeronautical engineering," Kour said.