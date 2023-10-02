Area teacher and more arrested by sheriff's office in prostitution sting

LANCASTER − A now-former Fairfield Union teacher was among those arrested in a recent sting operation.

On Sept. 28 and 29, the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau conducted a "John" sting operation with the assistance of the Lancaster Police Department and Major Crimes Unit. This operation was conducted with the intention of catching individuals in the act of seeking to buy sex on the Internet.

Deputies and officers set up a sting at two hotels, Thursday in Lancaster and Friday in Canal Winchester, after placing advertisements online for sexual services. These ads led to the arrest of 25 men in Fairfield County over the course of their two-day operation, according to Sheriff Alex Lape.

Arrests made in Lancaster included the following:

Andrew Kuthy, 65, Columbus

Romia Kamgang, 46, Pickerington

Patrick Robinson, 54, Reynoldsburg

Tyler J Casey, 30, South Bloomfield

Christian Money, 31, Cambridge

Nickolas Claybourn, 29, Rushville

Lane Vest, 23, Thornville

Seth Borror, 20, Columbus

The eight men arrested in Lancaster were all charged with misdemeanors for engaging in prostitution. Among those arrested in Lancaster was Nickolas Claybourn, a former Fairfield Union teacher.

After learning of Claybourn's arrest, the district immediately placed the teacher on leave. Over the weekend, Claybourn resigned from the district and is no longer an employee at Fairfield Union, according to the school district.

Arrests made in Canal Winchester included the following:

Abdirahman K Gure, 28, Columbus

Michal D Silvus, 57, Lancaster

Dennis P Parsley, 42, Pickerington

Jonathan W Campbell, 38, Columbus

Shawn E Parsons, 61, Pataskala

Hadsh Medhane, 26, Columbus

John Hrivnak, 55, Columbus

Tyron Abbington, 51, Blacklick

David Oiler, 55, Canal Winchester

Anthony Cook, 29, Lewis Center

Napoleon Brisker, 44, Westerville

Jose Olvera, 39, Whitehall

Perry Balduff, 36, London

Torey Budgett, 30, Columbus

Suman Sarki, 26, Columbus

Sedric Tinson, 51, Canal Winchester

Charles Duah Amoyaw, 37, Columbus.

The 17 men arrested in Canal Winchester were all charged with misdemeanors for engaging in prostitution.

"Operation Buyer's Remorse," spearheaded by Attorney General Dave Yost's Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, was in collaboration with a statewide operation involving nearly 100 agencies.

"We work diligently to make Fairfield County a safe and secure place for all," Lape said in a news release. "Prostitution can lead to more serious crimes, such as human trafficking, and compromise the safety of our communities."

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Fairfield County Sheriff's Office conducts sex trafficking sting