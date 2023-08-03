Area trucking company shares how they keep drivers safe after semi driver taken hostage

Two people, described as suspects, are dead after being shot by Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers during an hours-long standoff and hostage situation in Vandalia Wednesday morning.

Troopers shot both suspects that are accused of carjacking a semitrailer in Madison County and holding the driver hostage during a multi-county chase that ended on Dayton International Airport Access Road.

News Center 7 talked with a local trucking company about the training their drivers go through if they ever face something like this.

Tom Milby, vice president of safety at Home Run, Inc., has worked in the trucking industry for decades.

But as he started his day Wednesday he couldn’t believe what happened to one truck driver.

He said criminals are more often targeting products truck drivers are hauling, not the drivers themselves.

“The trucking industry hauls millions of dollars of products. I mean, it could be from 2x4 to a whole truckload of computers, electronics worth millions of dollars. That’s the main reason people want to steal these types of items,” Milby said.

As the VP of safety, he said that’s why it is so important to train drivers to handle all kinds of situations.

He said they keep an eye on their drivers with technology.

“We’ve got cameras in the trucks watching inside the truck, outside the truck, and we’ve got tracking devices on the trucks,” he said.

He also said they teach drivers about situational awareness at truck stops.

“If you’re at a truck stop, stay in a lit area. Always watch your surroundings going from and to the truck. And stay in a safe, more populated truck stop,” Milby said.

But he added, sometimes that training might not stop someone with bad intentions.

“Drivers, you know, all the training in the world, these thieves they’ve been doing this probably a long time. And yeah, they scout things out very well. Sometimes you’ll get in a situation like that,” he said.

The semi-trailer involved in the hostage situation was a Werner truck.

News Center 7 reached out to the company for comment.

They said they know their driver is safe after getting hurt.

They said in part:

“We are focused on making sure he is receiving all the care and treatment he needs. Werner Enterprises thanks the state and local authorities who rescued our driver, and they have our full cooperation during this investigation.”

The entire statement can be read here.

