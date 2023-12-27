Area Virginia State Police dispatcher named Telecommunicator of the Year

Dec. 27—By GREG JORDAN

WYTHEVILLE, Va. — A Virginia State Police dispatcher supervisor in Wythe County has been named the recipient of the department's 2022 Telecommunicator of the Year Award.

During the Virginia State Police Superintendent's Award Ceremony, Colonel Gary T. Settle announced that Dispatcher Supervisor Whitney L. Richardson was the recipient of this recognition. Richardson is employed at the Wytheville Division Communications Center, which covers the counties of far Southwest Virginia.

"Dispatchers play a crucial role in our response, and Dispatcher Supervisor Richardson has made sure we continue to have people to provide that invaluable connection between the public and state police," Settle said. "I am proud to award Whitney as our 2022 Telecommunicator of the Year and appreciate all she has and continues to do for state police and the Commonwealth."

The award is presented to a State Police dispatch employee who demonstrates exceptional commitment to their job as a telecommunicator and distinguishes themselves through their dedication to public safety.

Richardson developed a training curriculum to aid in the development of newly hired dispatchers and to increase retention. She also developed a training plan which allowed new dispatchers exposure to the job without feeling overwhelmed. The result is that retention of dispatchers has increased.

Richardson accomplished this while also serving as a supervisor and continuing to take calls for service, dispatching calls, requesting law enforcement and other emergency personnel, and assisting in notifying area supervision.

Richardson has been a dispatcher for 16 years, the last six as a supervisor. The Wytheville Division covers 15 counties in Southwest Virginia.

