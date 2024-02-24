Area zoo remembering life of ‘very special’ red panda

An area zoo is remembering the life of an animal its care team raised.

On social media, the Cincinnati Zoo announced the passing of one of its red pandas, Lin.

The zoo said Lin passed away last week at 10 years old.

“Her care team and our vet team worked hard to treat recent weight loss and elevated liver values, but after a rapid decline in her health had to make the difficult decision to say goodbye,” the post said.

Lin was born at the Cincinnati Zoo and had 10 cubs.

In July 2021, the zoo staff was surprised when Lin had a cub just months after a miscarriage in May, according to the zoo’s website.

While getting ultrasounds, Lin would always stand up and snack on apple slices, which were her favorite treat.

“Lin was a wonderfully kind panda who was an amazing ambassador for her species. She was a rock star mom and was beloved by all her caretakers here in Cincinnati,” Children’s Zoo Team Leader Mary F. said.