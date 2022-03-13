🌱 AREA15 Coming To Orlando + Disney's Boardwalk Resort Updates

Happy Monday, people of Orlando! Let's get this day started. Here's everything going on today in town.

1. Las Vegas' popular attraction AREA15 is coming to Orlando in 2024. It will be nearly 17-acres. The only named attraction so far is Haley’s Comet. Orange County Mayor Demings shared, "We look forward to welcoming AREA15 to Central Florida. In addition to the synergy with our world-class theme park and entertainment industries, AREA15 will amplify the region's efforts to lead in the arts and culture space." (Orlando Weekly)

2. Transition House Veterans Program in St. Cloud is helping "previously incarcerated military veterans achieve independence through employment and permanent housing." Most incarcerated veterans experience a variety of mental health problems, PTSD, substance abuse issues, and in many cases homelessness. They offer over 40 programs to tackle the issue. (Osceola News-Gazette)

3. Ronald McDonald House of Orlando has announced it is starting to lift several of its COVID protocols including limited capacity this month as COVID cases decline. Local father John Mooney said about his stay, "having a room, having a shower, and not having to sleep on the hospital bed is just kind of like a home away from home." (WMFE)

4. Disney's Boardwalk Resort is receiving new enhancements and offerings in the future, the theme park giant announced on Friday. Changes include a new table service restaurant and updates to the lobby and guest rooms. There will be a new Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers. (Click Orlando)

5. The Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) recently gave a unique gift to the St. Cloud Fire Department of 50,000 pounds of concrete. OUC is about to break ground on its new Operations and Maintenance Center in St. Cloud, a site where a concrete plant existed prior. (WFTV)

Open House for Redistricting Map Assistance at Beardall Senior Center. (8:00 AM)

Orange County Library In-Person Mario Madness at North Orange Branch. (10:00 AM)

Orlando City Council Meeting . (2:00 PM)

Rollins College Men's Tennis Vs Bentley University at Rollins Athletics. (3:30 PM)

Audubon Park Community Market at Stardust Parking Lot. (5:00 PM)

Orange County Parks and Recreation is hiring individuals ages 16+ for Summer Camp positions ($11/hr) at 13 sites . (Twitter)

T -Pain's "Road To Wisconsin" is heading to House of Blues on Wednesday, May 25th at 7 p.m . Tickets are available now through Live Nation. (Orlando Weekly)

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings is inviting citizens to Jazz in the Park at Cypress Grove Park on Saturday, March 26th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m . (Twitter)

Hundreds of people were stranded in Orlando airport on Sunday after massive flight cancellations. The airport cited bad weather as the cause for the cancellations. (Fox 35 Orlando)

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk (March 22)

