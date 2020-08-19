Areas around San Francisco evacuated as nearly 40 wildfires blaze across California amidst searing heat wave

Thousands of people were told to evacuate in regions around the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week. Smoke blanketed San Francisco.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency Tuesday, saying the blazes were “exacerbated by the effects of the historic West Coast heat wave and sustained high winds.”

“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” Newsom said in a release.

Will Powers, a state fire spokesman, said “throughout the state of California right now, we are stretched thin for crews” because of the fires. “Air resources have been stretched thin throughout the whole state.”

Much of California is enduring a sweltering late summer heat wave that has broken several record highs in recent days, including a 130-degree reading Sunday in Death Valley, Weather.com said. The hot, dry conditions are expected to continue at least into the weekend.

The extreme heat was being generated by a strong ridge of high pressure over the western U.S., which also produced an onslaught of thunderstorms and lightning that ignited many of the wildfires burning in California.

"We have a very large area of high pressure over the area," National Weather Service meteorologist David Sweet said. "It's sitting right over us, and it's not moving."

Matt Nichols tries to save his home as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through Vacaville, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes as a statewide heat wave continues.

There was "no relief" expected Wednesday from the sweltering heat, the Weather Service said, as temperatures were forecast to again soar above 100 degrees across much of the western U.S. In all, some 37 million people were under excessive heat warnings in the West, mainly in California, Arizona and Nevada.

One of the major consequences of the heat wave over the past several days has been the threat of temporary power outages, also known as rolling blackouts, to conserve electricity usage along the state's power grid.

On Tuesday, there was a sliver of good news as California staved off another round of blackouts as the searing heat wave strained its electrical grid, but authorities warned of a continuing threat Wednesday.

Grid managers again called for voluntary energy conservation during afternoon and evening hours Wednesday to try to avoid having to order utilities to cut power to selected areas, which happened twice last week but has been narrowly avoided since then.

In Northern California, police and firefighters went door-to-door before dawn Wednesday in a frantic scramble to warn residents to evacuate as fire encroached on Vacaville, a city of about 100,000 that lies between San Francisco and Sacramento. Fire officials said at least 50 structures were destroyed and 50 were damaged and that four people were injured.

Television footage showed some homes in flames and thick ash dropping in a rural area near Interstate 80 as the fire appeared to head toward more densely populated areas.

Diane Bustos told KPIX-TV that she and her husband tried to drive out but their vehicle caught on fire and they had to flee on foot. “I got all these flames on me and I lost my shoe, but I made it. God saved me,” she said.

The blaze burning near Vacaville was dubbed the Hennessey Fire, but there so many fires burning in the area that firefighters have put them all under one incident – the LNU Lightning Complex – for reporting purposes, Weather.com said. In all, those fires have burned more than 71 square miles of land in Napa and Sonoma counties.

The LNU Lightning Complex is the second-largest fire burning in California on Wednesday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Due to the fire, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued a health caution because of the hazy conditions caused by smoke from the wildfires burning throughout California. Officials are asking Valley residents to reduce their exposure to particulate matter by remaining indoors.

Particulate matter can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. Those with existing respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, young children and the elderly, are especially susceptible.

Common cloth and paper masks being worn because of COVID-19 concerns may not provide protection from wildfire smoke.

In Napa County, Gail Bickett, 80, loaded up her three dogs in a truck to evacuate as the fire burned behind houses across the road, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“It’s scary,” she said. “It’s overwhelming.”

State Sen. Bill Dodd, who represents the area in the state Legislature, said the fires burning in Napa and Sonoma counties were mostly affecting less populated areas.

“I think the people around here, even the people that have structures in harm’s way, understand that they’re in a more rural area and that the people in more densely populated areas have to get the resources first,” he said.

Several fires were also were burning in northern coastline areas and in Southern California.

The cluster of wine country fires threaten an area that only last year grappled with another massive blaze that forced 200,000 to flee – a task made more complicated this year because of the pandemic.

Contributing: The Associated Press; Jeremy Childs, The Ventura County Star; The Redding Record Searchlight

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California fires: Smoke blankets San Francisco; Vacaville evacuated