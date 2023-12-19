Flooding continues across Northeast; over 500,000 without power: Live updates

Areas across New Jersey and up through New England remained flooded on Tuesday as over a half a million people were without power a day after a storm ravaged much of the Northeast.

Many school districts canceled classes on Tuesday after the winter storm, which first blasted through the Midwest and Southeast, brought torrential rainfall and fierce winds to the region.

Flood warnings were in effect throughout the Northeast as entire roads remained under water often because of river runoff. The Androscoggin River, for example, was recorded at 22 feet on Tuesday morning – 7 feet above its flood stage. “At 20.6 feet, this is a 100-year flood,” the National Weather Service said.

The powerful storm system snarled traffic, delayed flights, toppled trees, knocked out power for hundreds of thousands and killed four people.

Wind gusts of up to 70 mph were recorded along the southern New England shoreline, according to the National Weather Service. More than 5 inches of rain fell in parts of New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania, and parts of several other states recorded more than 4 inches.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 540,000 utility customers across Maine and Massachusetts were without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

Two men, one in Massachusetts and the other in Maine, were killed by trees knocked over by the intense winds. The Times Union reported Monday that a driver in Catskill, New York, was killed after the vehicle went around a barricade on a flooded road and was swept into the Catskill Creek. One person died Sunday when their vehicle flooded on a road in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, according to WCBD.

High winds and driving rain brought down trees on the South Shore on Monday morning, including this one in Marshfield, Mass. Closed roads forced drivers to take detours.

Developments:

◾ Schools districts throughout New England are closed for a second day due to sweeping power outages and regional flooding.

◾ As of Tuesday morning, 76 flights across New York, New Jersey and Boston were delayed. Flights as well as commuter trains and buses were plagued by delays and cancellations early Monday before the winter storm moved up into southeastern Canada.

Heavy, lake-effect snow falls across interior Northeast

A stream of cold air bringing lake-effect snow to the interior Northeast on Tuesday is threatening the region with dangerous travel conditions.

Parts of western New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are slated to receive 6 to 12 inches of snow and wind gusts reaching speeds of 40 mph on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning remains in place for these areas until about 10 a.m.

The conditions may trigger snow squalls, fast-moving storms that can drop temperatures and cause white-out conditions, making road travel "treacherous and potentially life-threatening," the NWS said. Meteorologists warn that people throughout the interior Northeast should "delay all travel if possible."

Multi-vehicle pileup crashes on eastbound I-94 in west Michigan Monday, causing a closure of part of the freeway.

Rain or snow showers will reach the I-95 zone from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia and New York City early Tuesday morning, likely delaying traffic as rush hour begins, according to AccuWeather.

"A burst of very cold air will surge across the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and Northeast ... will lead to one of winter's greatest dangers for highway motorists across the region," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said on Monday. "A few of the hardest-hit areas south of Buffalo, New York, and in the mountains of West Virginia could pick up snow totals in the double digits."

Snow storm to blame for pile-up in Michigan

Part of eastbound I-94 in southwestern Michigan was closed mid-afternoon Monday after several crashes on the highway caused injuries, involving multiple vehicles and semi-trucks.

The highway pileup came as snowy weather conditions hit Michigan Monday, including lake effect snow along west Michigan, according to the National Weather Service. Dropping temperatures and high wind combined with heavy and blowing snow pose hazardous road conditions in the area, including extremely low visibility.

Contributing: Doyle Rice, USA TODAY; Jenna Prestininzi, Detroit Free Press

Christopher Cann is a breaking news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him via email at ccann@usatoday.com or follow him on X @ChrisCannFL.

