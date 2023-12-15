Arena authority approves project to convert 300 seats to loge boxes

Dec. 14—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Luzerne County Convention Center Authority on Wednesday approved an addendum to its contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins that calls for construction of special loge boxes.

Donna Cupinski, the authority's board chair, said the project has already been approved by the board at the Penguins' request.

Cupinski said the loge boxes would be constructed in the "flat area" at one end of the arena. She said 300 seats would be removed for the loge boxes.

However, Cupinski and ASM Global General Manager Steve Poremba explained that the new area requested by the Penguins would be a temporary VIP seating area to accommodate the premium guests for Penguins games.

"When we have a show in the round, we will be able to increase our capacity for those shows by putting those seats back," Poremba said. "The loge area would consist of movable components that we could be taken down and replaced with seats for non-Penguins events."

Poremba and Cupinski said the project is in the concept/design phase.

"When we are able to show in detail what we are planning, it will be easier to explain," Poremba said, adding that the project will be completed by October 2024.

Poremba said no cost estimate is available at this time.

In other action, the board welcomed new employee Katherine Tucciarone, director of event services. She started her new position three weeks ago.

