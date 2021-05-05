Arena Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

- By GF Value

The stock of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NAS:ARNA, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $64 per share and the market cap of $3.9 billion, Arena Pharmaceuticals stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Arena Pharmaceuticals is shown in the chart below.


Because Arena Pharmaceuticals is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a cash-to-debt ratio of 24.21, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The overall financial strength of Arena Pharmaceuticals is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Arena Pharmaceuticals is fair. This is the debt and cash of Arena Pharmaceuticals over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Arena Pharmaceuticals has been profitable 1 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $0.3 million and loss of $7.4 a share. Its operating margin is -133736.99%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, the profitability of Arena Pharmaceuticals is ranked 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Arena Pharmaceuticals over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Arena Pharmaceuticals's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Arena Pharmaceuticals's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -46.6%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Arena Pharmaceuticals's ROIC is -208.64 while its WACC came in at 4.52. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Arena Pharmaceuticals is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NAS:ARNA, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Arena Pharmaceuticals stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

