From arenas, casinos to taxes, wages: What’s at stake in the 2024 Virginia General Assembly?

CHANTILLY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia’s General Assembly is set to convene on January 10 for an important session. For the first time since 2021, Democrats control both the House of Delegates and State Senate. However, this time they’ll operate under a Republican governor.

The partisan makeup likely means debates and divides over many pieces of legislation — and both parties have laid out some of their priorities in pre-filed bills.

Among the first measures Democrats put forward were the banning of the sale of assault weapons, the raising of the minimum wage, and a constitutional amendment that would enshrine abortion rights.

As with all constitutional amendments, the measure would have to pass the General Assembly twice with an election in between and then would need to be approved by a majority of voters. It does not, however, need the governor’s approval.

“There’s no incentive for Democrats to hold back on any of their policy priorities,” said Rich Meagher, a political science professor at Randolph-Macon College.

On the other side, Republicans have proposed measures to repeal Virginia’s Clean Cars Law.

Additionally, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has pushed for the ending of Virginia’s car tax, which he described as one of the most “hated” taxes. However, like the Democrats’ initial policies, it has faced pushback from the opposing party.

“Taxes are things that we use to pay for things, and in this case, it pays for our schools,” said State Sen. Scott Surovell.

When it comes to Northern Virginia, there are a handful of will-be-highly-watched legislation, which have yet to be introduced.

The first is the creation of a Virginia Stadium Authority, which would issue bonds to fund an arena in Alexandria that would bring the Washington Wizards and Capitals to Virginia.

The second is a potential law that would allow Fairfax County to ask voters if it should construct a casino along the Silver Line corridor. This was proposed last year by State Sen. Dave Marsden, who has indicated he may reintroduce the measure again.

