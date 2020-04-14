Arena's TALENT DISCOVERY Connects the Newly Unemployed to Essential Jobs in Healthcare





BALTIMORE, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena, the national software company that uses predictive analytics and machine learning to enhance workforce recruitment and retention, announced a partnership with Argentum and the American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA) to guide workers who have been displaced due to the fallout from COVID-19 into employment opportunities in senior living, assisted living and other post-acute care sites.

From hospitality to healthcare, skills and passion for service cross industries in this time of need.

The latest data from the Department of Labor shows that more than 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment in recent weeks and in the hotel industry alone, nearly 3.9 million total jobs have either been eliminated or will be eliminated in the next few weeks, according to a recent study by the American Hotel & Lodging Association. Senior living is actively hiring and this new resource can help match job seekers with industry employment.

More than a traditional job board, however, this initiative leverages the predictive analytics platform and Talent Discovery service of Arena Analytics that identifies and matches candidates to local jobs where they are most likely to perform well and have a satisfactory work experience. Candidates can enter this portal from Argentum's Senior Living Works website or from Arena's corporate website. On Argentum's website, this portal is labeled "Senior Living FastMatch resource" and includes a rich array of additional resources and educational materials for job candidates curious about work and careers in the senior living sector.

As the industry expects to fill several hundred thousand positions in the next few months, Arena is donating its services to senior living (post-acute care) providers through September 30. Providers are welcome to sign a no-cost software agreement with Arena in order to receive candidates who are customized matches to the jobs currently posted on their own websites. There is no cost to any candidates, at any time.

"Assisted living and skilled nursing facilities care for the most vulnerable among us, and are desperately in need of additional staff to cook, deliver food to rooms, provide direct care, and replace those caregivers who fall ill," said Michael Rosenbaum, founder and CEO of Arena. "We are pleased to join with Argentum and the American Senior Housing Association to route individuals from hospitality directly into these roles, often on the same day they are informed of their job elimination in hospitality. It is a win-win opportunity that solves two problems at once in this pandemic."

"Hospitality, restaurant, and retail workers are particularly impacted by the current crisis, and Argentum has been working with the American Hotel & Lodging Association to help connect these workers with senior living. They bring skills and experience that are a strong fit for many senior living positions, such as concierges, dining professionals, and housekeepers," said James Balda, President and CEO, Argentum. "This talent-matching tool provides the technology and opportunity to quickly help workers and providers connect in this emergency."