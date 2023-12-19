We aren't getting a white Christmas this year, but what's the most snow Columbus has seen?

A pine tree near Roush Hall is covered by snow on the Otterbein University campus in Westerville on Christmas Day 2020.

It's highly unlikely we'll have a white Christmas this year, but what's the most snow central Ohio has gotten on Christmas Day?

Instead of the white stuff, Columbus and central Ohio should expect a rainy and (relatively) warm holiday, with the National Weather Service Wilmington office saying Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees and 40% chance of rain.

Since 2015, Ohioans have had three white Christmas holidays with snow, including last year, when a winter storm dumped up to four inches on Franklin County between Dec. 22 and 25, which was the most snow on Christmas morning in Columbus since 1995.

But what are the historical highs and lows for temperature, and what's the most snow we've gotten on Christmas in central Ohio?

What are the record high and low Christmas temperatures in Columbus?

The record high temperature for Columbus was set in 1893 at a balmy 64 degrees, according to NWS historical data. The record low temperature was -12 degrees, set in 1983.

What is the most snowfall on a Christmas day in Columbus?

The most snowfall on Christmas Day was seven inches of accumulation in 1890, according to the NWS. The most precipitation was .82 inches of rainfall in 2021.

