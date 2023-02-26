Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.77

Ares Management Corporation's (NYSE:ARES) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.77 on 31st of March. This takes the dividend yield to 3.8%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Ares Management's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before this announcement, Ares Management was paying out 256% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 46% which is fairly sustainable.

Ares Management's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2015, the annual payment back then was $0.72, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $3.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 20% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

There Isn't Much Room To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Ares Management has grown earnings per share at 8.5% per year over the past five years. However, the company isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we would expect the growth rate to slow down somewhat in the future.

Ares Management's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Ares Management (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

