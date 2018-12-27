Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert Lines Up Janelle Monae, Alicia Keys, John Legend

Janelle Monáe, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion, Alessia Cara and Patti LaBelle will perform at an all-star tribute concert honoring Aretha Franklin. Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul will be filmed January 13th at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California and air as a TV special on CBS later in 2019, Variety reports.

Jennifer Hudson, Common, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., SZA, Chloe X Halle, BeBe Winans, Yolanda Adams and Shirley Caesar will also perform at the event. Filmmaker Tyler Perry will host the tribute, a joint venture between CBS, the Recording Academy, AEG Ehrlich Ventures and record executive/Franklin collaborator Clive Davis.

“Aretha was more than the Queen of Soul; she was a national treasure,” Davis said in a statement. “This unique concert – featuring many of today’s greatest artists – will celebrate Aretha in a spectacular manner befitting her once-in-a-lifetime talent.”

Jack Sussman, CBS’ Executive Vice President of Specials, Music and Live Events, said that Aretha! will celebrate the late singer’s accomplishments as an “entertainment icon, singer, songwriter, pianist, actress and civil rights activist.” He added, “Aretha had an incredible effect on humanity and music with her indomitable spirit and grace. We look forward to honoring this music legend with numerous performers who all admire and respect the Queen of Soul.”

Franklin, who died in August at age 76, earned 18 Grammy wins and 44 nominations throughout her career. The concert honoring the soul icon follows Grammy tributes for the Beatles and Stevie Wonder.