Arf-ificial intelligence? See what happened when AI drew each state as a dog

Feb. 18—PetLab Co., an online pet information site offering health products and treats for dogs, decided to see what would happen if they asked AI to draw each state as a dog.

"We used an AI image generator to reveal what a dog breed would look like inspired by each state," a news release said. "Each dog feels like a great homage to their namesake and illustrates the individuality of each."

The dogs vary in size, shape and accuracy to the actual breed, and some states are unexpected. For example, New Mexico's dog is a Saluki, and Texas is represented by a long-haired Chihuahua.