Argall's chief of staff applies for ARD program

Sep. 27—Christine M. Verdier, chief of staff for state Sen. David G. Argall, has applied to enter the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program, stemming from her driving under the influence charge in April.

"We do have ARD paperwork; it's still pending," Kyla Snyder, county ARD coordinator, said Monday.

Verdier, 45, of MaryD, applied for the program Sept. 20 when she was formally arraigned in Schuylkill County Court by Judge Christina E. Hale.

The defendant had waived the charges to court July 22.

A date has not been set for an ARD hearing.

Verdier was not available for comment Monday. She works primarily out of the Mahanoy City office for Argall, R-29, Rush Twp. She and Argall previously had no comment about the case.

Those who enter ARD must adhere to all requirements of the court and the Adult Probation/Parole Department; pay costs of participation; pay $50 to the Criminal Justice Enhancement Account; and perform community service.

Upon successful completion, charges are dismissed and a defendant's records expunged. Those who fail the ARD program have their cases returned to county court.

Verdier faces two misdemeanor DUI counts and summary offenses of disregarding a traffic lane, careless driving and failing to drive at a safe speed. The charges were filed by state police at Schuylkill Haven.

Trooper Thomas Robin said in an affidavit he was on patrol with another officer when they saw a white Subaru, later identified as driven by Verdier, at 2:09 a.m. April 29 speeding on North 16th Street in Pottsville.

The vehicle made an abrupt stop at Peacock Street, then turned right. It crossed the double yellow line six times and went into the oncoming lane twice, almost hitting a vehicle while doing so, Robin reported.

Verdier drove onto the sidewalk when attempting to pull over for police on North Centre Street, police said.

Police allege Verdier smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot and glossy eyes.

She showed "multiple signs of impairment" when she performed a field sobriety test, police said.

Verdier told police she had one drink at a bar in Minersville.

Police said a test determined that Verdier's blood-alcohol content level was .201%. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is .08%.

